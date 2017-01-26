Weekly Feature

Olympian shares keys to glory at Cleveland Hill swim clinic

by ALAN RIZZO
Reporter
For three-time Olympic gold medalist Josh Davis, success in swimming and in life is founded on two things: love and gratitude.  That's what he was demonstrating to nearly 100 swimmers from the Orchard Park-based Town Wreckers Swim Team

Strategic plan can aid village, town development

Nine years ago, the Orchard Park Economic Development Committee presented a strategic plan that helped give the village and town direction regarding development needs in the area.  After a lack of medical facilities was pointed out, Orchard Park

Orchard Park Editor
CHRIS GRAHAM

WEEK- END BUMMER — Sunday was set to mark another Winterfest event at Chestnut Ridge Park, but the decision was made earlier this week to postpone the event because of a lack of snow.

20 Years Ago Jan. 30, 1997   The New York State Department of Transportation held a meeting last week regarding the upcoming reconstruction of North Buffalo Road, but they didn't come to present any plans for the project.

Blizzard of ’77 40 years after, strength of WNY community remains strong

Reporter
ALAN RIZZO

Out of all the things he knows about the Blizzard of '77, East Aurora native and blizzard survivor Timothy Kneeland counts community solidarity among the most significant.

OP Symphony to hold concert

The Orchard Park Symphony will hold an "All American" program from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Orchard Park High School, 4040 Baker Road. Tickets are available at the door for $15 for adults and $10 for seniors.

LIBRARY HOURS — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.  Children's programs

thurs. 26

thurs. 26

thurs. 26  Lumagination — A captivating and interactive exhibit that will transform the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with light, sound and imagination, Thursday, Jan. 26-28, Feb.

Economic Development Committee’s strategic plan revealed

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

The Orchard Park Economic Development Committee recently made a five-year strategic plan available to the community, highlighting areas for development in the village and town.  (See editorial on page four)  John Murray, chairman of the com

Village receives grant money to rebuild salt barn

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

The Village of Orchard Park has received $125,000 in grant funding from the state and municipal facilities program to build a new salt and storage barn.  Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton said that Assemblyman Michael Kearns assisted in helping the vi

Jacobs named to numerous Senate committees

Sen.

Resident named event chairman of Taste of Buffalo

Ralph Basile, a resident of Orchard Park and director of sales at Premium Mortgage, has been elected 2017 chairman of the Taste of Buffalo presented by TOPS, according to a release on the event.

Winterfest rescheduled to Feb. 12

Due to a lack of snow in Orchard Park, Winterfest has been postponed until Sunday, Feb.

Women allegedly make off with energy drinks

Sunday, Jan. 15  A back window of a car was smashed with a rock on Lindsey Lane. The rock was found in the back seat. Damage to the window is estimated at $300. Police have a suspect in mind.  Monday, Jan. 16

Girls hockey team ready for postseason play

Sports Reporter
TAYLOR NIGRELLI

The Orchard Park/Frontier/ Lake Shore girls hockey team is steamrolling to a strong finish to one of the best regular seasons in the program's brief history.  The team has won three of its last four games, with one matchup against first-pl

Young Orchard Park gymsters compete in first meet

The Level 3 boys from Gymnastics Unlimited had their first meet of the season in Syracuse on Jan. 22 at the Wildfire Invitational. They took home a second-place banner.

Icemen heading into tough stretch to finish season

by TAYLOR NIGRELLI
Reporter

The Orchard Park boys hockey team has reached a critical stage of the season.

Sponsors wanted for 2017 Orchard Park Pride

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

As the Orchard Park School District gets ready for the 30th annual Orchard Park Pride dinner, the district is looking for business sponsors for the seniors selected.  The event will take place at 6:15 p.m.

BN Partnership to hold Jan. 26 open house

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will hold an open house from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 257 W. Genesee St., Suite 600, Buffalo.

United Way to host millennial mixer

Next Generation United, an initiative of the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, will host a millennial mixer from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Ru's Pierogi, 294 Niagara St., Buffalo. Admission is free.

