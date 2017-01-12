Calling it the most challenging event he’s ever experienced in 25 years of education, Superintendent Matthew McGarrity took time out of Tuesday’s School Board meeting to explain what happened during the Jan. More...
After dealing with a few months of darkness in the village, NYSEG has addressed the ongoing streetlight issue. Village officials said that in mid-December, 97 of 192 bulbs were not operating. At Monday’s Village Board meeting, Trust More...
With the new year upon us and the gluttony of the holiday firmly in the rearview mirror, January aptly marks National Healthy Living Month. “Healthy living” can comprise a multitude of topics and ways of staying fit — from get More...
20 Years Ago Jan. 16, 1997 An injunction to delay construction of the Quaker Crossing Retail Center was dismissed in State Supreme Court last week and the fate of the plaza is back in the hands of the Orchard Park Town Board. More...
Dominique Detwiler of Orchard Park has been named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Belmont University. Kelsey Bartus of Orchard Park has been named to the president’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Hudson Valley More...
A blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the school cafeteria of Nativity of Our Lord Church, 4414 S. Buffalo St. Donors will receive a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. More...
Results for the first season of the new Reddy Bikeshare program in the City of Buffalo are now available. According to Jennifer White, marketing and communications executive for Reddy Bikeshare, the program officially launched July 21 with 200 More...
Detective John Payne will be expanding his work with the Orchard Park Youth Court, after the senior detective was appointed to the position of acting Youth Court director during the town’s Jan. 4 reorganizational meeting. More...
Working on a rolling and dynamic strategic plan in work sessions since the summer, the Town Board recently adopted a three-year strategic plan for the town. The plan, which was adopted during the Jan. More...
Tuesday, Jan. 3 • Police were contacted by a worker at an Orchard Park Road restaurant after a wallet was found. The wallet belonged to a woman from Orlando, Florida. When her wallet was returned to her, she noticed $60 was missing. More...
Margaret A. “Peg” Kemp, 81, formerly of South Wales, New York, died on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Born in Buffalo to the late Levern and Doris Blauser, she was the wife of Charles Kemp, who died in 1995. More...
The Orchard Park Gymsters Levels 6-10 girls’ teams had a very successful weekend Jan. 6 through 8 at the Graffiti Invitational held in Niagara Falls, as did the Gymnastics Unlimited boys team at the Goldstar Invitational in Niagara Falls. More...
The Orchard Park boys bowling team defeated Iroquois 5-2 Monday to move to 6-1 on the season in league play. Tom Klenke led the Quakers with a set score of 668 and a high game of 247. Colton Little had a high game of 225 en route to a 642 set. More...