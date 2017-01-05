Weekly Feature

Walk the line

Orchard Park guard Celeste O’Connor maintains her dribble along the baseline during a Dec. 29 matchup against Sweet Home. The Lady Quakers defeated the Lady Panthers 62-22. More...

Town, village look to handle infrastructure projects in 2017

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

After another year of progress in the town and village of Orchard Park, Supervisor Patrick Keem and Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton are focusing on completing much-needed infrastructure projects in the new year.  More...

Editorial

Consider blood donations as new year begins

The new year is finally upon us, and no doubt there are many people who are either brainstorming for a resolution or tweaking their resolution ideas for the upcoming months. More...

Spindle items

Orchard Park Editor
CHRIS GRAHAM

KUDOS ON NEW YEAR’S EVE — Orchard Park welcomed another year this past weekend with its fifth annual New Year’s Eve celebration.  The event went off without a hitch, and the ceremonial ball was dropped from a 100-foot crane, le More...

Out of the Past

20 Years Ago Jan. 9, 1997   Results of the 1996 Comprehensive Assessment Report and new state report card show that the Orchard Park School District is in fine shape but there is always room for improvement.  More...

Police Blotter

Man drinks Twisted Tea in restroom; gets charged

Monday, Dec. 26   • A mailbox was struck by a vehicle on Armor Duells Road. The damage estimate is $100.  More...

Education

South Davis Elementary partners with P.U.N.T. Foundation

Teacher Sarah Flascher coordinated an opportunity for the fifth-grade classes at South Davis Elementary to work with the P.U.N.T. More...

ECC’s ‘Pathways to Success’ program to begin Feb. 6

Erie Community College’s “Pathways to Success” Pre-Collegiate Studies program will start its next session on Monday, Feb. 6, and registration is now open.  More...

Lifestyles

It Happened to Alexa Foundation

New leadership strengthens focus on women’s issues, assault victims
by LUCY LOPEZ
Reporter

Kate Fowler describes herself as a “die hard feminist.” She focused her doctorate on women’s issues, so it is no surprise she is excited to take on her new role as the executive director of the It Happened to Alexa Foundation. More...

Winterfest set for Jan. 29

The Orchard Park Recreation Department, along with the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, will present Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Chestnut Ridge Park.  More...

Library News

LIBRARY HOURS — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.  Children’s programs   More...

Business

F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home receives beautification award

Potter’s Park at F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., has been named the recipient of the December Business Community Beautification Award by the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce.  More...

Scholarship applications sought

The Niagara Military Affairs Council has established a scholarship in honor of Merrell Lane, the longtime chairman of NIMAC. More...

Gas prices start 2017 on the rise, says AAA

Gas prices are on the rise as we kick off a new year. The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.34 per gallon, up five cents from last week and up 35 cents from one year ago. More...

Youth Bureau and Youth Board to be suspended; Youth Court to continue

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

A letter sent from the Town Board to town officials and those affiliated with the Youth Board and Youth Bureau said the town would be suspending the Youth Bureau and Youth Board effective Jan. 1. More...

Driver traveling more than 100 mph charged with DWI

A vehicle traveling at 109 mph on Route 219 in the early hours of New Year’s Day was stopped by Orchard Park police, leading to an arrest for driving while intoxicated, police said.  Shortly before 6 a.m., an officer clocked a green Subaru More...

Local News

Holiday Mail for Troops project produces 2,000 cards, letters

by ALAN RIZZO
Reporter

For many who serve in the military, the holidays are a lonely time.  But for the past four years, Rep. More...

Musicians unite to represent region in blues competition

by KEATON T. DEPRIEST
Amherst Associate Editor

After befriending each other last year, two area musicians are poised to represent Western New York at the International Blues Challenge, set for Jan. 31 through Feb. 4 in Memphis, Tennessee. More...

EA resident accused of embezzlement from OP business

An East Aurora resident has been arrested by Orchard Park police for allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from Towne Automotive Company since 2012.  Billie Becker, 55, had been employed by the Orchard Park company since 2001, serving the la More...

Letters to the Editor

Public deserves thanks for Zonta Club support

The Zonta Club of Hamburg and Orchard Park thanks the community for its support of the club’s Christmas wrap fundraiser at McKinley Mall.  This was a very busy year, allowing us to earn additional funds for domestic violence groups and sur More...

Obituaries

Bruce DeHaven, former Bills special teams coach

Bruce DeHaven, 68, of Orchard Park, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.  Mr. DeHaven was born in Great Bend, Kansas, on Sept. 6, 1948. He served as the Buffalo Bills special teams coach from 1987 to 1999 and again from 2010 to 2012. More...

Sports

Boys hockey win streak now at six

Sports Reporter
TAYLOR NIGRELLI

The Orchard Park boys Federation hockey team has now won six games in a row after an impressive stretch over the holiday season.  The Quakers started things off with a 3-1 win over Clarence. More...

Lady Quakers looking to get back to winning ways

by TAYLOR NIGRELLI
Reporter

The Orchard Park girls’ basketball team dropped three of four games in a three-week period that stretched over the holiday season. The team is now 5-3 and 2-2 in league play.  On Dec. 16, the Lady Quakers lost 41-36 to Frontier. More...

Boys basketball team starts league play 1-2

by TAYLOR NIGRELLI
Reporter

The Orchard Park boys basketball team went 1-2 in its first trio of divisional games this past week. The Quakers started things off with a 65-56 win over Frontier, using a strong second half to bring home the victory.  More...

Entertainment

Special Events

fri. 6-sun. 8  Massive LAN — Gamers, play nonstop for the entire weekend, opens Friday, Jan. 6, with continuous play through Sunday, Jan. More...

Walking Tours

sat. 7   More...

Family Activities

thurs. 5   More...

