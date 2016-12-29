Weekly Feature

Post-holiday cheer

Editorial

HOPE Buffalo initiative serves more than youth

A new collaborative project has the lofty goal of reducing the rate of teen pregnancy by 30 percent by the year 2020.  While the project will need a hearty collective effort on behalf of the several agencies involved, the ultimate goal is worth More...

Spindle items

Orchard Park Editor
CHRIS GRAHAM

SAVE THE DATE — With 2017 just a few days away, here are some of the big events to keep an eye out for in Orchard Park.  Those looking to help the efforts to revitalize Veterans Memorial Park still have time to make a donation for an upcom More...

Out of the Past

20 Years Ago Jan. More...

Sports

Swim team impresses early on in season

The Orchard Park boys swim team is 2-0 through the first couple of dual meets of the season, but the start is more impressive than it sounds. Through about six weeks of practice, the team is months ahead of schedule.  More...

Girls hockey team 7-2 at halfway point of season

by TAYLOR NIGRELLI
Reporter

The Orchard Park/Frontier/ Lake Shore girls hockey team has enjoyed a wildly successful first half of the 2016-17 season. The team credits the 7-2 record to a good work ethic established over the past few seasons.  More...

Schaffer earns national ‘player of the day’ status

Orchard Park sophomore Jake Schaffer was recently named one of Top Drawer Soccer’s outstanding U15/16 players of the day.  More...

What's Going On

Legion post to hold benefit for Vets Park   More...

Business

National Fuel reminds residents to stay safe this winter

As Western New York residents prepare for colder weather, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation advises homeowners to be vigilant and pay attention to outdoor gas meters, furnaces and vents throughout the winter season. More...

Career, job fair scheduled for Jan. 4 at ECC

Erie Community College, its One-Stop Career Center and the New York State Department of Labor will host regional employers and job seekers as part of its Job and Career Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. More...

Ten tax-relief tips to take advantage of by Dec. 31

There are some simple steps an individual can take right now, before the end of the year, that can make a big dent in the tax burden, according to Barbara Weltman, J.K. Lasser’s spokesperson.  J.K. More...

West Seneca residents outraged about proposed OP project

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

A large contingent of West Seneca residents attended the Dec. 21 Orchard Park Town Board meeting to oppose a special exception use permit for a proposed 48-unit multifamily project at the intersection of Westgate Boulevard and Reserve Road.  More...

Activity center approval, Green Lake project highlight Orchard Park year

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

Two much-talked-about projects in Orchard Park moved forward in what was a year of change for the community. More...

Local News

Erie County Parks offer ample winter activities

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry is ready and waiting with a full slate of family friendly winter activities at county parks for residents and families with children or visitors hoping to experience some free seasonal ou More...

Investigators nab record numbers in 2016 underage drinking initiative

Gov. Andrew M. More...

Fox Run to host art display

Fox Run at Orchard Park Gyda Higgins Art Gallery will be hosting the screen print works of Roycroft Master Artisan Dorothy Markert, according to a release from Fox Run.  “Memories, by Dorothy Markert,” will be on display through Mond More...

Police Blotter

Turn into snowbank results in DWI charge

Wednesday, Dec. 21  • Three handguns went missing from a residence on Ellis Road. There was no forced entry into the home. Police believe the suspect had access to the house.  Friday, Dec. 23   More...

Best of the Blotter

Excerpts from police calls are a regular feature in all nine Bee Group newspapers. Some of the more unusual reports from 2016 are reprinted here. Each is an actual listing from a local town or village police blotter. More...

Lifestyles

New campaign against depression and drug abuse urges students to ‘Just Tell One’

by ALAN RIZZO
Reporter

Ten years. More...

New Year’s Eve celebration set

The Village of Orchard Park events and celebrations committee will present its annual New Year’s Eve celebration from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Four Corners. North Buffalo Street from Quaker Street to Princeton Place will be shut down. More...

Library News

LIBRARY HOURS — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.  Children’s programs   More...

