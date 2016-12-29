A new collaborative project has the lofty goal of reducing the rate of teen pregnancy by 30 percent by the year 2020. While the project will need a hearty collective effort on behalf of the several agencies involved, the ultimate goal is worth More...
SAVE THE DATE — With 2017 just a few days away, here are some of the big events to keep an eye out for in Orchard Park. Those looking to help the efforts to revitalize Veterans Memorial Park still have time to make a donation for an upcom More...
The Orchard Park boys swim team is 2-0 through the first couple of dual meets of the season, but the start is more impressive than it sounds. Through about six weeks of practice, the team is months ahead of schedule. More...
The Orchard Park/Frontier/ Lake Shore girls hockey team has enjoyed a wildly successful first half of the 2016-17 season. The team credits the 7-2 record to a good work ethic established over the past few seasons. More...
As Western New York residents prepare for colder weather, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation advises homeowners to be vigilant and pay attention to outdoor gas meters, furnaces and vents throughout the winter season. More...
Erie Community College, its One-Stop Career Center and the New York State Department of Labor will host regional employers and job seekers as part of its Job and Career Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. More...
There are some simple steps an individual can take right now, before the end of the year, that can make a big dent in the tax burden, according to Barbara Weltman, J.K. Lasser’s spokesperson. J.K. More...
A large contingent of West Seneca residents attended the Dec. 21 Orchard Park Town Board meeting to oppose a special exception use permit for a proposed 48-unit multifamily project at the intersection of Westgate Boulevard and Reserve Road. More...
The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry is ready and waiting with a full slate of family friendly winter activities at county parks for residents and families with children or visitors hoping to experience some free seasonal ou More...
Fox Run at Orchard Park Gyda Higgins Art Gallery will be hosting the screen print works of Roycroft Master Artisan Dorothy Markert, according to a release from Fox Run. “Memories, by Dorothy Markert,” will be on display through Mond More...
Excerpts from police calls are a regular feature in all nine Bee Group newspapers. Some of the more unusual reports from 2016 are reprinted here. Each is an actual listing from a local town or village police blotter. More...
The Village of Orchard Park events and celebrations committee will present its annual New Year’s Eve celebration from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Four Corners. North Buffalo Street from Quaker Street to Princeton Place will be shut down. More...