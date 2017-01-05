After another year of progress in the town and village of Orchard Park, Supervisor Patrick Keem and Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton are focusing on completing much-needed infrastructure projects in the new year. More...
KUDOS ON NEW YEAR’S EVE — Orchard Park welcomed another year this past weekend with its fifth annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The event went off without a hitch, and the ceremonial ball was dropped from a 100-foot crane, le More...
20 Years Ago Jan. 9, 1997 Results of the 1996 Comprehensive Assessment Report and new state report card show that the Orchard Park School District is in fine shape but there is always room for improvement. More...
New leadership strengthens focus on women’s issues, assault victims
by LUCY LOPEZ Reporter
Kate Fowler describes herself as a “die hard feminist.” She focused her doctorate on women’s issues, so it is no surprise she is excited to take on her new role as the executive director of the It Happened to Alexa Foundation. More...
The Orchard Park Recreation Department, along with the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, will present Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Chestnut Ridge Park. More...
Potter’s Park at F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., has been named the recipient of the December Business Community Beautification Award by the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce. More...
Gas prices are on the rise as we kick off a new year. The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.34 per gallon, up five cents from last week and up 35 cents from one year ago. More...
A letter sent from the Town Board to town officials and those affiliated with the Youth Board and Youth Bureau said the town would be suspending the Youth Bureau and Youth Board effective Jan. 1. More...
A vehicle traveling at 109 mph on Route 219 in the early hours of New Year’s Day was stopped by Orchard Park police, leading to an arrest for driving while intoxicated, police said. Shortly before 6 a.m., an officer clocked a green Subaru More...
An East Aurora resident has been arrested by Orchard Park police for allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from Towne Automotive Company since 2012. Billie Becker, 55, had been employed by the Orchard Park company since 2001, serving the la More...
The Zonta Club of Hamburg and Orchard Park thanks the community for its support of the club’s Christmas wrap fundraiser at McKinley Mall. This was a very busy year, allowing us to earn additional funds for domestic violence groups and sur More...
Bruce DeHaven, 68, of Orchard Park, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Mr. DeHaven was born in Great Bend, Kansas, on Sept. 6, 1948. He served as the Buffalo Bills special teams coach from 1987 to 1999 and again from 2010 to 2012. More...
The Orchard Park girls’ basketball team dropped three of four games in a three-week period that stretched over the holiday season. The team is now 5-3 and 2-2 in league play. On Dec. 16, the Lady Quakers lost 41-36 to Frontier. More...
The Orchard Park boys basketball team went 1-2 in its first trio of divisional games this past week. The Quakers started things off with a 65-56 win over Frontier, using a strong second half to bring home the victory. More...