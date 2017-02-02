Weekly Feature

February 2, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Active shooter training focuses on aiding EMS personnel, OP firefighters

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor
Keeping up with a standard of conducting active shooter training every six months, members of the Orchard Park Police Department’s SWAT team, Orchard Park Fire District and Orchard Park EMS participated on Friday in a variety of simulations foc More...

Editorial

The heart of the issue of National Heart Month

February is a month synonymous with hearts — candy hearts, heart-shaped valentines and even the hearts beating inside your own bodies. More...

Spindle items

Orchard Park Editor
CHRIS GRAHAM

SAVE THE DATE — The month of February will bring the return of Winterfest and a concert from the Orchard Park Symphony for residents to check out. Winterfest, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 29, was rescheduled due to a lack of snow. More...

Out of the Past

20 Years Ago Feb. More...

Click here for all stories

Police Blotter

Individual throws shovel at town plow

Thursday, Jan. 19   An unknown woman took items from an Amelia Drive department store. The woman fled the scene with the items in a black shopping bag. Police have a suspect.  Monday, Jan. 23   More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Boys hoops moves to 8-7 on season

Sports Reporter
TAYLOR NIGRELLI

The Orchard Park boys basketball team moved above .500 on the season by winning two of three games over the past week.  More...

Grapplers finish second at Ken-Ton Tourney

by TAYLOR NIGRELLI
Reporter

The Orchard Park wrestling team showed off the strides it has made this season by finishing second of 19 teams at the Ken-Ton Tournament Saturday at Kenmore West.  More...

Titans’ spring hoops tryouts slated

The Buffalo Titans Basketball program will hold tryouts for its spring travel teams on Sundays Feb. 19 and 26. More...

Click here for all stories

Entertainment

Workshops/Classes

thurs. 2  Oil Painting with Skylar Borgstrom — 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Buffalo Arts StudioX25, Tri-Main Building, 2495 Main St., Buffalo; $200. 833-4450, www.buffaloartsstudio.org   More...

Family Activities

thurs. 2  Toddler Time — Stories, songs, movement and activities for children 2 to 5 years old, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Tonawanda; Free - registration required. 332-4375   More...

Special Events

thurs. 2  Lumagination — A captivating and interactive exhibit that will transform the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with light, sound and imagination, Thursday, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. More...

Click here for all stories

Village GOP Caucus endorses four for upcoming election

Jo Ann Litwin Clinton, Francis Hogenkamp, Bill Reuter and Jon McNatty have all been endorsed by the Village Republican Caucus for the March 21 village election.  On Jan. More...

Town returning Westgate project to Planning Board

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

After numerous West Seneca residents attended a public hearing during the Dec. More...

Local News

Jacobs votes to strip pensions from public officials convicted of felonies

Jacobs

State Sen. Chris Jacobs recently voted for a constitutional amendment that would strip taxpayer-funded state pensions from public officials who have been convicted of a felony. More...

South Davis Elementary celebrates Chinese New Year

Kindergarten students in Mark Calaiacovo’s class at South Davis Elementary celebrated the Chinese New Year with visiting Chinese teacher Haige Chang, known to the students as Miss Melinda, according to a release from the Orchard Park School Dis More...

Artpark to debut Broadway Jr. Program in summer ’17

Artpark Theater Academy is launching a new program aimed at children and young adults.  Broadway Jr., which is slated for this summer, will allow students ages 8 through 17 to explore all aspects of theater during a four-week session.  More...

Click here for all stories

Letters to the Editor

Restaurant helps during storm

The generosity of local business was appreciated during the winter storm that hit Erie County on Jan. 5 and impacted many commuters. More...

Bring back the Lancaster Model Railroad Club

Seventeen Years ago, the Lancaster Model Railroad Club was formed with 10 members from the ages of 15 to 80.  Our existence began in the basement of what is now Central Avenue School.  More...

Click here for all stories

Education

On the Campus

SUNY Oswego has named the following Orchard Park residents to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester: Mikaela Ditonto, Kaylee Harrigan, Hannah Merewether and Sean Ryan.   More...

Click here for all stories

Lifestyles

Canalside Buffalo

home to a multitude of winter activities
by LUCY LOPEZ
Reporter

If you’re looking for something to get rid of those winter blues, there’s something to do pretty much every day of the week down at Canalside. More...

Chamber networking meeting planned

Business Connections, the Orchard Park Chamber's networking group, will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the basement of the Municipal Center, 4295 S. Buffalo St. For further information, call the Chamber office at 662-3366.   More...

Click here for all stories

Business

Curbell Plastics recognized for environmental practices

Orchard Park-based Curbell Inc., parent company of Curbell Plastics and Curbell Medical Products, was recently cited by Region 2 of the Environmental Protection Agency as a Sustainable Materials Management Award winner for its performance in environm More...

SCORE Buffalo Niagara, SBA plan seminar

“The Straight Talk: The Series” hosted by the SCORE Buffalo Niagara Chapter and the Small Business Administration will feature a seminar titled “Business Plans II: Elements of a Financial Plan” from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m Wednesday, More...

BNP to host marketing seminar

Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host its 2017 speaker series on content marketing from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 257 W. Genesee St., Buffalo, in the Heritage Room. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed