For three-time Olympic gold medalist Josh Davis, success in swimming and in life is founded on two things: love and gratitude. That’s what he was demonstrating to nearly 100 swimmers from the Orchard Park-based Town Wreckers Swim Team on More...
Nine years ago, the Orchard Park Economic Development Committee presented a strategic plan that helped give the village and town direction regarding development needs in the area. After a lack of medical facilities was pointed out, Orchard Park More...
20 Years Ago Jan. 30, 1997 The New York State Department of Transportation held a meeting last week regarding the upcoming reconstruction of North Buffalo Road, but they didn’t come to present any plans for the project. More...
The Orchard Park Symphony will hold an “All American” program from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Orchard Park High School, 4040 Baker Road. Tickets are available at the door for $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. More...
The Orchard Park Economic Development Committee recently made a five-year strategic plan available to the community, highlighting areas for development in the village and town. (See editorial on page four) John Murray, chairman of the com More...
The Village of Orchard Park has received $125,000 in grant funding from the state and municipal facilities program to build a new salt and storage barn. Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton said that Assemblyman Michael Kearns assisted in helping the vi More...
Ralph Basile, a resident of Orchard Park and director of sales at Premium Mortgage, has been elected 2017 chairman of the Taste of Buffalo presented by TOPS, according to a release on the event. More...
Sunday, Jan. 15 A back window of a car was smashed with a rock on Lindsey Lane. The rock was found in the back seat. Damage to the window is estimated at $300. Police have a suspect in mind. Monday, Jan. 16 More...
The Orchard Park/Frontier/ Lake Shore girls hockey team is steamrolling to a strong finish to one of the best regular seasons in the program’s brief history. The team has won three of its last four games, with one matchup against first-pl More...
As the Orchard Park School District gets ready for the 30th annual Orchard Park Pride dinner, the district is looking for business sponsors for the seniors selected. The event will take place at 6:15 p.m. More...
Next Generation United, an initiative of the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, will host a millennial mixer from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Ru’s Pierogi, 294 Niagara St., Buffalo. Admission is free. More...