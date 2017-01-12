Weekly Feature

Superintendent, Police Department address snowstorm

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor
Calling it the most challenging event he’s ever experienced in 25 years of education, Superintendent Matthew McGarrity took time out of Tuesday’s School Board meeting to explain what happened during the Jan. More...

Majority of streetlights fixed in village

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

After dealing with a few months of darkness in the village, NYSEG has addressed the ongoing streetlight issue.  Village officials said that in mid-December, 97 of 192 bulbs were not operating.  At Monday’s Village Board meeting, Trust More...

Editorial

Start a healthy lifestyle this first month of new year

With the new year upon us and the gluttony of the holiday firmly in the rearview mirror, January aptly marks National Healthy Living Month.  “Healthy living” can comprise a multitude of topics and ways of staying fit — from get More...

Spindle items

Orchard Park Editor
by BRYAN JACKSON
Cheektowaga Editor
CHRIS GRAHAM

WHAT A STORM — Well, nobody expected that.  For all the weather predictions of a moderate snowfall in the Southtowns on Jan. 5, the area got walloped with severe winter weather. More...

Out of the Past

20 Years Ago Jan. 16, 1997   An injunction to delay construction of the Quaker Crossing Retail Center was dismissed in State Supreme Court last week and the fate of the plaza is back in the hands of the Orchard Park Town Board.  More...

Education

District accepting applications for UPK

Applications for universal prekindergarten are currently being accepted for the 2017-18 school year, according to a press release from the Orchard Park School District. More...

UP HIGH

— Orchard Park police officer Kristen Mazur high-fives Windom Elementary students on Monday as officers traveled through the halls on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. More...

On the Campus

Dominique Detwiler of Orchard Park has been named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Belmont University.  Kelsey Bartus of Orchard Park has been named to the president’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Hudson Valley More...

Lifestyles

Ski to be Me

Programs offered to third- and fourth-graders

Snow, snow and more snow. Welcome to a normal winter in Western New York. More...

Nativity blood drive scheduled

A blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the school cafeteria of Nativity of Our Lord Church, 4414 S. Buffalo St. Donors will receive a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. More...

Library News

LIBRARY HOURS — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.  Children’s programs   More...

Business

Lake Shore Savings Bank creates Millennial Advisory Board

Lake Shore Savings Bank, headquartered in Dunkirk, is launching a Millennial Advisory Board to help connect with younger customers and potential customers, according to a recent press release.  More...

Social media workshop slated to help parents

EPIC — Every Person Influences Children Inc. — will conduct a Social and Internet Safety Workshop at Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. More...

Bikeshare promotes a healthy WNY

Results for the first season of the new Reddy Bikeshare program in the City of Buffalo are now available.  According to Jennifer White, marketing and communications executive for Reddy Bikeshare, the program officially launched July 21 with 200 More...

Senator’s seat

Amy Martoche, Buffalo city court judge, left, administers the oath of office to 60th District State Sen. More...

Detective appointed acting Youth Court director

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

Detective John Payne will be expanding his work with the Orchard Park Youth Court, after the senior detective was appointed to the position of acting Youth Court director during the town’s Jan. 4 reorganizational meeting.  More...

Local News

Town adopts rolling three-year strategic plan

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

Working on a rolling and dynamic strategic plan in work sessions since the summer, the Town Board recently adopted a three-year strategic plan for the town. The plan, which was adopted during the Jan. More...

District receives four-year budget projections

by CHRIS GRAHAM
Editor

As in past years, the Orchard Park Board of Education received a presentation on the four-year budget outlook to open its 2017 meeting schedule. More...

Governor seeks to further regional investments

by KEATON T. DEPRIEST
Amherst Associate Editor

Speaking before more than 1,500 Western New Yorkers on Monday, Gov. More...

Police Blotter

Car strikes National Fuel pole, destroys lawn

Tuesday, Jan. 3   • Police were contacted by a worker at an Orchard Park Road restaurant after a wallet was found. The wallet belonged to a woman from Orlando, Florida. When her wallet was returned to her, she noticed $60 was missing. More...

Obituaries

Margaret A. Kemp, Orchard Park grad

Margaret A. “Peg” Kemp, 81, formerly of South Wales, New York, died on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.  Born in Buffalo to the late Levern and Doris Blauser, she was the wife of Charles Kemp, who died in 1995.  More...

Sports

OP gymsters finish strong at Grafitti Invitational

The Orchard Park Gymsters Levels 6-10 girls’ teams had a very successful weekend Jan. 6 through 8 at the Graffiti Invitational held in Niagara Falls, as did the Gymnastics Unlimited boys team at the Goldstar Invitational in Niagara Falls.  More...

Girls hockey team continues hot streak

Sports Reporter
TAYLOR NIGRELLI

The wins keep on coming for the Orchard Park/Frontier/ Lake Shore girls hockey team. More...

Boys bowling team moves to 6-1 with win

by TAYLOR NIGRELLI
Reporter

The Orchard Park boys bowling team defeated Iroquois 5-2 Monday to move to 6-1 on the season in league play.  Tom Klenke led the Quakers with a set score of 668 and a high game of 247. Colton Little had a high game of 225 en route to a 642 set. More...

